Birmingham raids in crackdown on illegal workers
- Published
Twelve arrests have been made after immigration enforcement officers carried out raids in Birmingham as part of a crackdown on illegal workers.
Arrests included five males from Nova Services Group, the Home Office said, following an operation at a warehouse.
The BBC has asked the company - owner of the Queslett site - for comment.
Inspectors said among issues faced in the region were suspicions that foreign nationals were breaching student visa conditions by not attending courses.
The Home Office added that over the past year in the West Midlands, immigration enforcement teams had made more than 700 arrests, with only about half the individuals detained for deportation.
Of the Queslett leg of the operation on Thursday, HM Inspector Matt Foster, from Home Office Immigration Enforcement, said: "We're looking that potentially these individuals are either not complying with the condition of the stay, i.e. they're not studying, or they're working in excess of 20 hours per week.
"[That] is prohibited on the visas that these individuals currently hold."
Later the Home Office confirmed five males from India had been arrested, with a woman from the same nation held after a follow-up house search.
It added that of the five males, one was a student working in breach of rules and two were "student overstayers".
The firm was served with a civil penalty notice for a total potential fine of up to £100,000, the Home Office said.
There were also visits to two car washes in the city and a construction site.
In total, 12 arrests were made and there was "a total civil penalty liability of £180,000".
Mr Foster said: "It's important that we protect the resident workforce and ensure that individuals are working legitimately and paying tax accordingly."
The arrests were part of a series of nationally-coordinated operations.
This raids come as the Illegal Migration Bill goes through Parliament in a bid to curb the numbers of people arriving in the UK illegally.
