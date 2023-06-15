Man,18, charged with murder after Birmingham stabbing
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder over a 41-year-old's stabbing.
Cyle Crowley is accused following the death of Hazim Al Bajouri, who was hurt on Hunters Road in Hockley, Birmingham, on the evening of 12 June.
Khalil Henriques, aged 23, has been charged with assisting an offender, added West Midlands Police.
Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Two men, 43 and 21, and a 37-year-old woman have been bailed pending further inquiries in relation to suspicions of assisting an offender.
Hazim Al Bajouri died at the scene.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.