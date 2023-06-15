Jude Bellingham's success inspires Stourbridge people
- Published
Footballer Jude Bellingham is set to inspire children in his home town to success following his Real Madrid move, says a woman who knew him as a youngster.
Elaine Oliver looked after the new La Liga player when he was at the after-school club at Hagley Primary, near Stourbridge.
Ms Oliver said it was good for local kids to see him move to the big club.
"We need something positive to look up to," she said.
"It's something they can connect with and know anybody can do anything if they put the effort in."
Bellingham, 19, began playing football at Stourbridge Juniors before he joined Birmingham City aged seven.
While a pupil at Hagley Primary School, Ms Oliver said he and his brother came to her house a couple of times in the holidays to be looked after.
"He was energetic, full of energy, constantly wanting to play outside," she remembered. "His face when you told him he had to come in wasn't good," she added.
Ms Oliver admits she gets anxious watching him play but it is "so lovely to see him carry on".
Having seen him sign for Real Madrid this week for £88.5m, she added: "I should have charged more for my fees."
Others in Stourbridge also wanted to wish the local star good luck, including Andy Roberts, from Crown Butchers, on Market Street, who said it showed "anyone can make it".
"A lot of people know him from Stourbridge so it's nice someone you know is making a name for themselves," he said.
Dog walker Malcolm said it was nice to see people from the area succeeding and "fabulous that he comes from [here]".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk