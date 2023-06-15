Sandwell bin workers' demands 'unrealistic'
- Published
Pay demands by striking bin workers in Sandwell are "unrealistic, unaffordable and unachievable", waste company Serco has said.
GMB union members are on strike each weekday from 05:30 BST until noon, with current action due to end on Friday.
But Serco, which runs the service on behalf of Sandwell Council, said its offer of 7.5% was fair and reasonable.
The union has been contacted for a comment, but has previously described industrial action as a last resort.
As well as refuse collectors, the strike also involves street cleaners, tip workers, administrative workers and staff working at the transfer station where wagons empty collected material.
'Conciliation talks'
The council has said it hopes a resolution can be found "as soon as possible".
Unions called off strike action on 30 and 31 May after a revised pay offer from Serco, however this was unanimously rejected by members, the GMB said.
Apologising to residents for the disruption, Tony Marston senior contract manager with Serco, said: "GMB is seeking an above inflation pay rise for their members which is unrealistic, unaffordable and unachievable.
"As part of our offer, we are asking our employees to support us to improve the service we deliver to our residents, such as reaffirming existing agreements to work bank holidays except for Christmas, with time off in lieu and an enhanced payment and rebalancing our collection rounds, which will in turn even out the workload for the crews.
"We believe that given the current climate our pay offer of 7.5% is fair and reasonable and as such have requested Acas to facilitate conciliation talks in an effort to end this dispute."
On Tuesday, the GMB union said the current pay offer represented a "real terms pay cut in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in a generation".
"All our members are asking for is a pay packet that helps them raise a family and pay the bills," GMB organiser Justine Jones said.
"Despite posting eye-watering profits, Serco have refused this to Sandwell's local refuse workers."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk