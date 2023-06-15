Homes evacuated as crews tackle Kitts Green shop fire
- Published
Twenty-five people were forced to leave their homes as firefighters tackled a blaze at a shop with property above.
Crews were called to the scene on Lea Village in Kitts Green, Birmingham, at about 03:55 BST.
The shop has a flat overhead, with flames spreading into the first floor and roof, said the fire service.
Due to a gas main inside the building, a 50m evacuation zone was put in place to safeguard residents nearby.
Engineers were working to make safe the main, the fire service said.
Most of the 25 people displaced during the operation were safe with relatives, the service added, saying a man received temporary care at the scene.
The ambulance service said one woman was taken to hospital after being treated for injuries not thought to be serious.
Lea Village was closed up to a traffic island junction with Filliott Road and Hurstcroft Road.
Crews were damping down hot spots inside the building by 10:00 BST, the fire service said, adding the cause of the blaze was not yet known.
Fifty firefighters were in attendance at the height of the emergency.
