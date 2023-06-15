Alfie Steele: Mum and partner jailed for boy's 'sadistic' killing
- Published
A mother and her partner who killed her nine-year-old son in the bath following months of abuse have been jailed.
Alfie Steele died after being held under the water as punishment at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.
He had been subjected to a cruel regime and his body had more than 50 injuries.
Dirk Howell was found guilty of Alfie's murder. His mother, Carla Scott, was convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder.
At their sentencing at Coventry Crown Court, Howell was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years, while Scott was given 27 with a minimum 17-year term.
Mr Justice Mark Wall said the suffering they inflicted on Alfie could "only properly be described as sadistic".
He told 41-year-old Howell: "I am sure that you got pleasure from inflicting pain and discomfort. The risks of killing him by your conduct were real and obvious."
Scott, of Vashon Drive, Droitwich, and Howell, of Princip Street, Birmingham, both denied murder.
Jurors took 10 hours and 13 minutes to convict them over the killing and Scott was also convicted on four counts of child cruelty, a charge Howell had already admitted.
'Sinister punishment'
During the six-week trial, jurors heard how Alfie's final months were punctuated by being repeatedly beaten, forced to stand outside and dunked head first into cold baths.
Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said the defendants thought it was acceptable to hit him with "belts, or a slider, like a heavy-duty flip flop, and use other more sinister forms of punishment".
Jurors were told the pair, on 18 February 2021, tried to cover up the killing by delaying calling 999 after Alfie was either drowned, asphyxiated or went into cardiac arrest.
Scott, 35, claimed Alfie had fallen asleep while enjoying a warm bath, but his many injuries and low body temperature - 23C (73F) - indicated he had been dead for some time.
Prosecutors said he might have been put back in the bath to pass the murder off as accidental drowning.
During the trial, it emerged a neighbour had called 999 six months before Alfie's death, warning police the couple were "doing something bad to their kid in the bath".
The caller said it sounded like Alfie was "being hit and held under the water or something" and there was "loads of thrashing around".
It was one of a number of calls made to emergency services by residents concerned about the boy's welfare.
Others said they had seen Alfie being forced to "stand like a statue" outside his home and had filmed him crying "let me in".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk