Driver admits killing man, 20, by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing death by dangerous driving after a 20-year-old was killed in a crash.
Harry Chapman, 20, died after his Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with Scott Gorey's Jaguar XF on Aldridge Road, Streetly, on 7 October, 2022.
Police said Gorey failed to stop for them shortly before the crash.
The 51-year-old, from Sutton Road, Walsall, pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
He will be sentenced on 8 September.
