Further murder arrests after street stabbing in Hockley
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing in Birmingham.
A 41-year-old man died in Hunters Road in Hockley just after 20:00 BST on Monday.
Two men, aged 18 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.
A 37-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time after the victim died has since been released on bail.
A man, 43, earlier arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in custody.
Detectives said a fifth person - another man, aged 21 - has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The family of the victim has been updated about the arrests and is being supported, the force said.
Meanwhile, officers remain at the scene while forensic work is carried out and CCTV examined.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: "We are making good progress as we work hard to establish exactly what happened and why.
"We still really need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.
"We believe there were people in the area at the time who saw what happened but have not yet been in touch with us, and it's vital that they call us as soon as possible."
