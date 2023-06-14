Fillers on offer illegally to under-18s in Wolverhampton
- Published
Botox and other fillers were found to be on offer illegally to under-18s in Wolverhampton.
Trading Standards found 8 of the 16 businesses it contacted during its operation said they did not require ID for a consultation.
It is a criminal offence to administer Botox or a cosmetic filler via injection to someone under 18, even if an adult has given permission.
Written warnings have been issued, City of Wolverhampton Council said.
Advice letters had been sent to businesses identified as potentially offering Botox or fillers, which outlined legislation and warned of potential test purchases.
Following the letters, test calls were made by a supervised 15-year-old volunteer and three of the eight businesses said they would arrange a consultation appointment, despite knowing the caller was under 18.
Eight others did require ID to be taken to the consultation and stated the person phoning needed to be over 18.
The council said trading standards officers had "uncovered some shocking results".
Businesses "must bring their practices in line with legal requirements or face prosecution which can result in them receiving a substantial fine", it stated.
