Aston road junction flooded as water pipe bursts
A water pipe has burst and flooded a road in Birmingham.
West Midlands Fire Service was called to Aston Hall Road, Aston, at its junction with Lichfield Road at about 05:30 BST.
Engineers have arrived on site to repair the pipe, a spokesperson for water firm Severn Trent said.
Lichfield Road has been closed in both directions and National Express said several of its services were being diverted.
Drivers were warned to expect congestion and should avoid the area, city councillor Majid Mahmood tweeted.
