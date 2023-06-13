Sandwell refuse workers to protest as strike goes on
- Published
Refuse workers are set to demonstrate outside their council bosses' offices as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.
Members of the GMB union across Sandwell are in the midst of a two-week strike until 16 June.
An offer of a 7.5% pay rise from contractors Serco, who run the service on behalf of the local authority, was rejected by the union.
Sandwell Council has urged Serco and the GMB to resolve the dispute.
The protest, outside the Council House in Oldbury, is expected to start at 17:30 BST, coinciding with a full council meeting.
Local resident Patrycja Plugowska, a shop owner in Wednesbury, said she understood why the strike is taking place, but was worried about the impact it was having on her local area.
She told BBC WM: "There are stacked up bags of rubbish - a lot of people in the area have cats so the cats get into the rubbish.
"There are dirty, smelly broken bin bags all over the streets and you get kids kicking rubbish around as well.
"It's cluttering up the area and a lot of the streets are becoming smelly, it's not a nice situation."
Justine Jones, GMB organiser, said taking industrial action was "always a last resort".
'Service extremely important'
"But to impose a real terms pay cut in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in a generation is a disgrace," she said.
"All our members are asking for is a pay packet that helps them raise a family and pay the bills. Despite posting eye-watering profits, Serco have refused this to Sandwell's local refuse workers."
A council spokesperson said the services Serco provides is "extremely important for our residents".
"As a council, we are working hard to ensure that any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum and we urge Serco to continue to work with its employees and the trade unions to find a resolution to the dispute," the said.
"We will ensure residents are kept up-to-date on the proposed strike schedule and on changes or delays to waste and recycling services."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk