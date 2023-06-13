Murder inquiry after man stabbed to death in Birmingham
A man has died after being stabbed in Birmingham and a murder investigation is under way.
The 41-year-old victim died at the scene in Hunters Road, Hockley, just after 20:00 BST on Monday, police said.
A woman, 37, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old man held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Forensic officers from the West Midlands force remained at the scene on Tuesday while investigations continued.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
