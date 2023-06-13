Action urged in Wolverhampton as flooding once more blights flats
People in a block of flats are calling for better drain maintenance after their homes were flooded for the second time in two years.
Storms on Monday caused flash flooding along Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton, blighting Oaklands Court.
Lynn Westwood said she was hosting her grandson's birthday party when water began seeping under the front door.
The city council has been contacted for comment amid residents' complaints their drains cannot handle storms.
Eight minutes of heavy rainfall quickly led to water coming down the road like a wave and it was "too quick, too strong", Ms Westwood explained.
"It came through people's windows, doors, through the brickwork," she added.
Resident Chris Hopkins, who spent seven months with his family in a hotel after flooding in January last year, said he watched Monday's water rise against his newly installed storm doors.
"We got moved back in August and find ourselves in the same position again," he told the BBC.
Another resident Mark McGregor added the repeated flooding "needs sorting out".
"We can't live in this situation," he said. "People are spending so much money doing the repairs to their own buildings, taking out insurance claims."
