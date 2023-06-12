Thunderstorm warnings in place for West Midlands
Lightning, heavy rain and hail has swept across the West Midlands after warnings of thunderstorms.
The Met Office said flooding of homes and businesses was likely, with amber warnings due to last until 19:00 BST.
There were forecasts of strong winds, heavy rain and hail in an area from Rugeley, Staffordshire, in the north to Bridgnorth, Shropshire, in the west.
There are also less severe yellow warnings, England-wide, up to 21:00 BST.
Under the amber warnings, where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services were likely.
Spray and sudden flooding would probably lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with power cuts also a possibility, the Met Office added.
