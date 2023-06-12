Solihull white supremacist jailed for sharing extremist posts
A white supremacist has been jailed for almost four years after admitting stirring up hatred by sharing extremist content online.
Richard Osborne posted content targeting Jews and other groups and shared posts aimed at stirring up hatred over sexual orientation, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
A shotgun, which he had no licence for, was found under his bed, police said.
Osborne was jailed for three years and 10 months on Monday.
The 53-year-old used the VK social media platform to post material likely to stir up racial hatred 120 times, the court was told at a previous hearing.
He shared the content over nearly 11 months up to January.
From 24 September 2021 to 1 December the following year, he posted content 10 times that was likely to incite hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation, the court was told.
An image of a flag of the banned far-right group National Action was also shared by the 53-year-old.
After he was arrested, a baton was found in his car, adapted from a metal bar, and the shotgun was discovered at his home on Meadow Drive, Hampton-in-Arden, near Solihull.
Osborne pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and using social media to share material likely to stir up racial hatred.
His extreme views were "not welcome in our society" and his sentencing would be a "clear message" to others who want to spread hate and terror, Det Supt Anastasia Miller said.
