Cannabis factory found at disused Ladywood building

Cannabis factoryWest Midlands Police
Police discovered a "large amount" of electrical cabling alongside the plants

A huge cannabis factory containing up to a thousand plants has been found at a disused building in Birmingham.

Officers said they found the drugs after they had received a community tip-off about a building in Grosvenor Street West, in the Ladywood area.

Upon arrival, West Midlands Police discovered almost 1,000 of the plants and a "large amount" of electrical cabling, alongside living quarters.

No-one was at the premises at the time of entry, the force added.

West Midlands Police
Police discovered almost 1,000 of the plants after a community tip-off

"The property had been securely boarded up, so we had to force entry and inside we found almost 1,000 plants and basic living quarters, although no-one was 'home'," the force said.

"Drugs fuel crime and cause misery in our communities, so we're pleased to have shut this factory down," a police spokesperson said.

