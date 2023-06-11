Tears as Walsall charity book reaches Ukraine's president
- Published
A photographer who compiled a book of Ukrainian photos for charity says he cried when he saw a copy in the hands of the country's president.
Former diplomat Peter Ford, from Walsall, took the photos over three years from 1996 when he worked in Kyiv.
He released the collection this year to benefit the Rotary Club of Walsall to buy supplies for Ukraine.
A copy came into the hands of president Volodymyr Zelensky and Mr Ford says he never imagined it would go this far.
"I openly cried, and mumbled something to my wife along the lines of 'dreams do come true'," he added.
Mr Ford freelanced as a photographer for news agency Associated Press (AP) while he worked in Kyiv.
A colleague with AP agreed to send two copies of the book to Ukraine and Mr Ford added he was told the president was "moved" by the book.
Profits from the book's sales went to the Rotary Club and it was presented with a £1,000 for the money raised so far.
One of the club's members is married to a Ukrainian and so they keep in contact with people in the country to buy what they need, Richard Hughes, from the group, said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk