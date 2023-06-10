Thousands expected as Wolverhampton Pride celebrations return

People at Wolverhampton Pride celebrations in 2019City of Wolverhampton Council
The event last took place in the city in 2019 and attracted thousands of people
By Oprah Flash
BBC News, West Midlands

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Wolverhampton Pride festival on Saturday.

The parade will take place in the Old Market Square in the city centre for the first time in four years.

BBC DJ Scott Mills is headlining the event alongside RuPaul's Drag Race's Baga Chipz and Eurovision act, The Fizz.

The celebrations run from 12:00 BST until 22:00 on Saturday.

City of Wolverhampton Council
The Old Market Square in the city centre will be transformed for the event

The stage will also welcome the UK's first openly transgender rapper, Nate Ethan Watson, an Elton John tribute act and local musician Alex Vann.

"After a four-year absence, mainly due to the impact of the pandemic, this year's Pride is certainly shaping up to be the best yet," said councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member with responsibility for City Events.

City of Wolverhampton Council
A tribute to Elton John is among the acts to perform on Saturday

Cherry Shine, managing director of Enjoy Wolverhampton Business Improvement District (BID), added: "Our commitment to developing a Rainbow City and promoting our vibrant city centre offer, through high quality events like Wolverhampton Pride, is hugely important to the BID."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.