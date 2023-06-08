Birmingham city centre evacuated over suspicious package

Crowds in BrindleyplaceRhi Storer
Crowds of workers gathered in Brindleyplace as thousands were cleared from buildings
By Rebecca Woods
BBC News, West Midlands

Large parts of Birmingham city centre were evacuated after a suspicious package was received at an office building.

Hundreds of workers gathered in Centenary Square and Brindleyplace on Thursday as the central library and surrounding buildings were cleared.

Birmingham Police said a package was "received at a business premises in Chamberlain Square this morning".

Bomb disposal teams were on the way, it added.

The council house and Town Hall were among buildings evacuated.

Birmingham Central Library said it would be closed for several hours.

Rhi Storer
A police cordon stretched across Centenary Square

