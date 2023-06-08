Irish babies scandal inspires Birmingham student's fabrics
A collection of embroidered fabrics inspired by Ireland's mother-and-baby scandal have been created by a university student.
Madelaine Atkinson, from Birmingham City University, highlighted the secret burials of hundreds of children at a home run by nuns in Tuam.
Her collection included a 10ft (3m) cape with 802 shamrocks, one for every child who died, she added.
It will be shown in the university's Inspired Festival from Saturday.
"I hope my degree work shines a light on different cultures, periods of time and problems in society," Ms Atkinson said.
The Exeter-born student's four works were created over several months using second-hand, donated fabrics and a variety of techniques which included hand beading.
Other parts of the Uncovered Secret Sin collection feature depictions of heaven and hell.
Ms Atkinson, who described herself as a "non-believer of religion", said she came across the scandal in Tuam as she researched the Catholic Church and religion for ideas.
Painstaking research by amateur historian Catherine Corless helped uncover the mass grave at the town in County Galway.
A child died nearly every two weeks between the mid-1920s and 1960s.
An inquiry confirmed significant quantities of human remains at the site and the Sisters of Bon Secours apologised to all the women and children who lived at the home.
The events were hidden "behind the wealth and beauty of the Catholic visual identity", Ms Atkinson added and they influenced her designs.
She said she wanted the collection to showcase her skills and creativity and "highlight acknowledgement and compassion for the families affected by the Tuam tragedy".
