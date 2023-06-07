Manslaughter charge after man dies in Handsworth
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of another man who was found critically injured in a street in Birmingham.
Jason Smith, 50, was discovered with serious head injuries on Chapel Street, Handsworth, around midnight on 28 May.
Raymond Isherwood, 26, of George Street, Handsworth, has been charged with manslaughter, West Midlands Police said.
He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later.
Two women, aged 28 and 32, who were arrested in connection with Mr Smith's death, have since been released, the force added.
A third woman who was arrested has been released on bail, whilst another woman has been released with no further action.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk