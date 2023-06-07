Birmingham the luckiest place for Lottery players
Birmingham has been named the luckiest place to live in the UK by the National Lottery.
It said 205 millionaires had been created in the city since the lottery began in 1994, an equivalent of one every seven weeks.
There have been 35 millionaires made in the city in the past three years.
Kathy Garrett, who hands over prizes to the winners, said the distribution across the nation was "quite even", but Birmingham just came out on top.
One of the most recent Birmingham winners, Celeste Coles, said she had taken her family to Barbados after receiving £3.6m in the summer.
She said: "My mum hadn't been back to Barbados, where she was born, for nearly 60 years.
"My sister, my nieces, nephew, they had never been to Barbados, so it was a fantastic [time] for them."
She also bought a property in Spain and said it was a "dream come true".
Ms Garrett said one of her favourite winner stories was a young couple who had a six-month-old baby with some disabilities.
She said: "The mum was due to go back to work because she couldn't afford to take time out and stay at home.
"And suddenly, they won £1m on the lottery, and it truly was life-changing for them."
The couple were able to buy a new home with a sensory room for the child and the mum could at stay home and look after her and give her all the care she needed.
