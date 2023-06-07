Wolverhampton Railway Station evacuated after fire on train
Parts of Wolverhampton Railway Station have been evacuated as fire crews respond to a fire on a train.
Two fire engines were sent to the station on Railway Drive after 13:55 BST on Wednesday, West Midlands Fire Service said.
It is understood the blaze broke out under a carriage of a four-carriage train on platform three.
No one is reported to have been hurt, the fire service added.
Train services were stopped and in a tweet, National Rail said passengers travelling through Wolverhampton could expect disruption until 18:00 BST today.
"A fire on a train at Wolverhampton means all lines are blocked," it said.
"As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted. This is expected until 18:00."
A spokesperson for the fire service added: "Trains to platforms three and four have been stopped.
"We are working closely with rail staff to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."
