Men sentenced to life for £100,000 murder plot
- Published
Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for hiring a gunman who disguised himself as a Tesco delivery driver and shot a victim five times.
The man was left fighting for his life after the hitman turned up at his home in Sheldon, Birmingham, in May 2020.
The victim had owed money to a "high-level UK drug dealer", said police.
Connor Palmer, Craig Miller and Elijah Stokes were sentenced to 23 years, 30 years and 27 years respectively by a judge at Birmingham Crown Court.
All three defendants were found guilty of conspiracy to murder by the same court on 3 June.
Miller, who was also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder on a second person, was additionally handed a 15-year sentence to serve concurrently.
The hitman, who has never been identified, gained access into the victim's address by wearing a Tesco jacket and high-visibility vest before opening fire.
Palmer, 40 of Surrey and Miller, 38 of Norbury, London and a third man were paid £100,00 by the drug dealer to kill the victim, police said, £40,000 of which was paid to the gunman.
Stokes, 39 of Earlsdon, Coventry, arranged for a car and a gun to be delivered.
Police previously said investigations into the other man in the group continued.
