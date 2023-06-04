Two injured after van crashes into West Bromwich house
Two people were injured when a van hit a house in West Bromwich.
The van driver was taken to hospital with leg and face injuries after the crash in Clifford Road, at about 14:40 BST on Saturday.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and released without being taken into custody, West Midlands Police said. He will be interviewed at a later date.
No further details have been released of the second person's injuries.
Sandwell Council said engineers attended the scene to help make the building safe.
The authority also rehoused the home's residents overnight.
