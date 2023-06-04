Head-on crash in Sutton Coldfield leaves eight injured
- Published
Eight people have been injured, including a man arrested on suspicion of drink driving, following a head-on collision.
The crash, involving a car and a taxi, happened on Ox Leys Road, Sutton Coldfield, just after 19:15 BST on Saturday.
Six of the taxi's passengers were rescued from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to hospital.
A seventh passenger and the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
A man, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit and causing injury by dangerous driving, West Midlands police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.