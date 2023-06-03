Three men charged for racial attack on family during picnic
- Published
Three men have been charged after a family were racially abused and attacked while enjoying a picnic.
Two people suffered head and face injuries in the attack in Doe Bank Park, Pheasey, Walsall, at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
Stephen McCallum, 38, David Hammond, 39, and James Bond, 58 have been charged with racially aggravated assault and violent disorder.
The accused appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, police said.
The men are all from Birmingham.
A fourth man who was arrested was released without charge, West Midlands Police has said.
Ch Supt Phil Dolby said: "We know that feelings may be running high and we would ask people to trust us to do the right thing and not to take any matters into their own hands.
"We will be increasing our presence around Doe Bank Park and we are working with local partners and community leaders to ensure that people are kept updated and to offer reassurance."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk