Fire crews tackle huge scrap fire in Birmingham

Crews at a fire in AstonWest Midlands Fire Service
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, West Midlands Fire Service said

About 60 firefighters have been tackling a large scrap yard fire in Birmingham.

Ten fire crews were sent to Cheston Road, in the Aston area of the city, at about 23:00 BST on Friday where 150 tonnes of scrap metal were ablaze.

Nearby residents have been urged to shut windows and door due to the smell and smoke in the area.

Crews worked through the night and remain at the scene on Saturday morning.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, West Midlands Fire Service said.

West Midlands Fire Service
The fire involved about 150 tonnes of scrap metal.

