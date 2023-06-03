Dudley Grand Prix cycling an 'exciting opportunity'
An elite level British Cycling event set to take place in Dudley provides a "really exciting" opportunity for the borough, the council leader says.
Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said the authority was "thrilled" by The Dudley Grand Prix.
The race is part of the men's and women's national circuit series and will follow a 1km route around Dudley town centre.
It is set to be held on Friday 14 July to coincide with Black Country Day.
It comes after hundreds of people visited last year to watch time trial cycling events during the Commonwealth Games.
Mr Harley said the race would be a "key event" as part of Black Country Day celebrations, adding that visitors would help boost local businesses.
"We're thrilled to be hosting elite sports again in the borough on the back of the success of last year's Commonwealth Games cycling time trials," he said.
"With this event being a fixture on the British Cycling calendar, I expect fans to travel in from outside the borough to watch it as well.
"The extra footfall that elite sporting events brings can only be good for our town centre businesses," he added.
