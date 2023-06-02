Sandwell bin workers to strike in row over pay
- Published
Refuse workers in Sandwell are to go on strike after union members voted to reject a new pay offer.
The GMB union said crews, who are employed by Serco, would take action for nine days in June.
It had suspended action while members considered a new deal, but the union said that was rejected.
The latest announcement will see strikes between 5 June and 16 June, which are expected to affect street collections and waste transfer sites.
Speaking last month, GMB organiser Justine Jones said staff were were facing a "real terms pay cut in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in a generation".
"The workers are clear - Serco need to get back around the table with an offer that properly reflects their value before it's too late," she said.
The union also warned that it planned to table further strike dates if there was no improvement on the pay offer.
The BBC has contacted Serco for a response.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk