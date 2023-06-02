Bid to protect Birmingham city centre roundabout mural
- Published
Campaigners are hoping to safeguard an under-threat mural on a Birmingham roundabout.
The Horse Fair mosaic was installed in the centre of Holloway Circus roundabout in 1966.
It has suffered from decades of water damage and an independent report for the city council concluded it should be decommissioned.
But the 20th Century Society said it was a historically important artwork and has applied to have it listed.
The group said it had been in contact with Historic England, which recommends which structures should receive listed status.
Sympathetic cleaning, digital recording and careful relocation or reinstallation would save it for future generations, the 20th Century Society said.
The 85ft-long (26m) mosaic was created by artist Kenneth Budd with small pieces of coloured Italian glass and depicts the custom of trading horses in the area.
But the original materials and plaster used in the construction at the time were not suitable to withstand more than 50 years of damp and water getting into the artwork, the report for the council said.
Commissioned in 2019, the report consulted with Mr Budd's son, Oliver Budd, who also designed and installed mosaics.
His view was his father's mural was "beyond reasonable repair" and too expensive to restore, the report said.
A consultation on the best way forward would be carried out and discussions with the parties involved were ongoing, a spokesperson added.
Originally Kenneth Budd had six artworks in Birmingham and this was the last one to survive in its original position, the 20th Century Society said.
Listing it would help make sure it is properly documented, removed, restored and reinstalled, it added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk