'Record visitor numbers' to the West Midlands in 2022
"Record numbers" of tourists visited the West Midlands conurbation last year, representing a 5% rise on 2019 pre-pandemic data, industry analysts say.
The area welcomed 141.2m visitors, with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games credited in part for the bounce.
Spending rose to £14.1bn, a 7% increase compared to pre-Covid figures, with 41% of the sum last year spent on retail.
People had reportedly also flocked for culinary and recreational offer.
The figures were announced by economic development agency The West Midlands Growth Company along with tourism research body Global Tourism Solutions.
More than five million tourists visited Birmingham city centre during the Games. Hotel occupancy in the city averaged 90% during the 12-day sporting competition.
Other major events said to have attracted people included the Birmingham 2022 Festival, the British Art Show 9 in Wolverhampton, Coventry UK City of Culture, the Sandwell & Birmingham Mela and the Rugby League World Cup in Coventry.
Separate research by Transport Intelligence for VisitBritain/VisitEngland showed Birmingham's popularity as a short-term rental destination had increased.
The city has climbed four places in the list of most popular UK destinations for short-term rents, from 10th in 2019 to 6th.
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "The relative strength and resilience of our tourism sector is why I remain hopeful that we can get more local people into tourism-related jobs in the months and years ahead."
The West Midlands Growth Company chief executive Neil Rami stated: "Our three-year global Business and Tourism Programme capitalised on the halo effect of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, targeting UK, Australian, Canadian and Indian visitors.
"By delivering more than 400 travel trade meetings and developing new travel trade bookable products, we have raised the profile of the West Midlands' tourism destinations."
Data comparisons were also made to periods during the coronavirus pandemic.
West Midlands tourist numbers last year were 38% higher than 2021, with the five million-plus visitors to Birmingham during the 2022 Games said to be a 200% increase on the same period a year earlier.
