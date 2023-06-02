Veterans invited to receive badges from Mayor of Dudley
Armed forces veterans in Dudley are being invited to have badges formally presented to them by the mayor at a special ceremony.
The Armed Forces Day event is to take place on Sunday 25 June at Himley Hall and Park.
Former and current personnel who attend are eligible for the presentation of HM Armed Forces Veterans Badges.
They will need to have already applied for and received the badges prior to the event, the council says.
Eligible parties are being urged to make applications through the Veterans UK helpline before contacting Dudley Council to be included in the ceremony.
The free-to-attend event, set to run between 11:00 and 17:00 BST, will also include aerobatic displays, dance sessions, a craft fair and vintage fairground rides.
Andrea Goddard, Mayor of Dudley, said the day was an opportunity to "honour and reflect" on the efforts of men and women who have served.
"Our Armed Forces Day gives us the opportunity to do just that, as well as find out more about the work of the services and enjoy some nostalgic entertainment," she added.
"It will be a privilege to attend as mayor this year and I look forward to presenting badges and medals to personnel."
The Veterans UK helpline can be accessed on 0808 1914 218.
