Birmingham launches £4m fund to improve air quality
- Published
Community groups can now apply for a share of £4m to help improve air quality in Birmingham.
Birmingham City Council has launched the Brum Breathes Fund which is open to grassroots organisations.
Groups from wards represented by one councillor can apply online for up to £20,000, while those with two can get up to £40,000 for the next two years.
The council said it hopes the fund will be used to invest in projects to boost sustainable travel.
It forms part of a plan to invest in projects such as cycle racks, school traffic exclusion plans and sustainable transport measures, as well as raising awareness of the impact poor air quality can have on health, the local authority said.
Groups will need the support of a local councillor and their projects will need to meet certain criteria, such as promoting public transport use or encouraging a shift towards zero emissions travel.
Its launch marks two years since the Clean Air Zone was introduced in the city centre.
From 1 June 2021, drivers of vehicles not meeting emission standards are charged a daily fee - £8 for cars, vans and taxis, and £50 for HGVs and coaches.
Most petrol vehicles manufactured after 2006 and diesel vehicles manufactured after 2015 are compliant with the zone.
"We're committed to helping our residents to achieve their full potential by improving the quality of the air they breathe," said councillor Liz Clements, cabinet member for transport at Birmingham City Council.
