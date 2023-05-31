Pedestrian dies in Erdington suspected hit-and-run
A pedestrian has died in a suspected hit-and-run in Birmingham, police have said.
The collision with a car happened on Chester Road, at its junction with Gravelly Lane in Erdington, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
The victim died at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
The force said the driver of the car initially stopped but then drove away. Officers have appealed for anyone with video footage to contact them.
