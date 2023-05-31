Three more arrests in Wolverhampton murder probe
Three more arrests have been made by police investigating a murder in Wolverhampton.
The 48-year-old male victim suffered head injuries on Tettenhall Road at about 07:00 BST on Monday.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two others, aged 42 and 48, have been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A man, 37, held on suspicion of murder, and a woman, 34, held on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain on bail.
West Midlands Police has urged witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Damian Forrest said: "The family of the victim have been updated on this latest development and continue to be supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."
