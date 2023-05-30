Wolverhampton police hunt murder suspect as two arrested
- Published
Police are hunting a 25-year-old man wanted on suspicion of a murder in Wolverhampton.
The deceased, a 48-year-old male, was found with serious head injuries on Tettenhall Road at about 07:00 BST on Monday.
West Midlands Police has appealed for help in finding Carl Ellitts in connection with his death.
A man, 37, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 34, on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The force has issued a warning for the public not to approach Mr Ellitts and instead phone 999 if he is spotted.
Det Insp Damian Forrest said: "We believe that [Mr Ellitts] is a dangerous individual and we need to find him as quickly as possible.
"We believe that he may be sleeping rough or couch surfing and if you've recently put him up for a night or know of his whereabouts then please call us straight away."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk