Boy, 4, dies after being hit by car in Birmingham
A four-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Birmingham has died.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in George Road, Erdington, shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday.
The child was taken to hospital but died a short while later, West Midlands Police said.
The force said the driver stopped at the scene and was helping officers with their inquiries.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes has appealed for anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
He said: "This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of this little boy."
