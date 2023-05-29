Wolverhampton: Murder probe as man dies 'following disorder'
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man suffered serious head injuries and died.
The victim, in his 40s, was confirmed dead in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, after he was found just after 07:00 BST on Monday.
West Midlands Police said it believed there had been disorder in the area and launched an appeal for witnesses.
A cordon remains in place between Haden Hill and Clark Road while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.