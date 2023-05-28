Bloxwich: Enhanced police powers after man stabbed

Police were called to reports of violence involving knives, and shots fired on Saturday in Bloxwich
By Susie Rack
By Susie Rack

Police have put extra stop-and-search powers in place after a man was stabbed and shots fired in Bloxwich, Walsall.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital after disorder broke out in a number of locations around Blakenall at about 14:25 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police placed cordons around Guild Avenue, Chapel Street and Dawson Street to investigate.

A section 60 order was given, meaning officers could carry out searches without "reasonable grounds".

Police placed a cordon around parts of various streets to investigate the violence

The enhanced powers remain in place until 15:30.

Officers believe the incidents are connected to reports of people fighting in Dawson Street at about 16:45 BST on Friday.

The force said the violence spread to other parts of Bloxwich and Blakenall during the evening.

Patrols will be increased in the area as inquiries continue.

