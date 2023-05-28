Bloxwich: Enhanced police powers after man stabbed
- Published
Police have put extra stop-and-search powers in place after a man was stabbed and shots fired in Bloxwich, Walsall.
The 55-year-old was taken to hospital after disorder broke out in a number of locations around Blakenall at about 14:25 BST on Saturday.
West Midlands Police placed cordons around Guild Avenue, Chapel Street and Dawson Street to investigate.
A section 60 order was given, meaning officers could carry out searches without "reasonable grounds".
The enhanced powers remain in place until 15:30.
Officers believe the incidents are connected to reports of people fighting in Dawson Street at about 16:45 BST on Friday.
The force said the violence spread to other parts of Bloxwich and Blakenall during the evening.
Patrols will be increased in the area as inquiries continue.
