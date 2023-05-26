Unbeaten Walsall schoolboys to play football at Wembley
A Walsall primary school's football team is to play at Wembley after going undefeated.
The boys from Cooper and Jordan Primary will represent Walsall FC in the Utilita Kids Cup final on Sunday.
"I'm feeling excited but at the same time I'm nervous," said 10-year-old player Nial.
He is most looking forward to stepping out on the famous turf, saying: "There's many footballers who have played [there] like Ronaldo and Messi."
More than 16,000 children were involved in the competition and the Walsall side impressed in the regional finals.
"It's been tough," said Nial. "We've had to work hard to get to this opportunity; we deserve it."
On Sunday, the side will take on Stockport County, represented by Disley Primary School.
Cooper and Jordan Primary School's senior sports coach Ryan Moseley explained: "They were unbeaten and got through to the finals and now they've been invited to play down at Wembley.
"All the children have been so excited, the boys have just been bouncing off the walls."
Attacking midfielder James will join Nial in the squad after scoring the winning goals in their last match.
"I haven't stopped smiling since they got into the finals," his dad, Gerry, said.
"We've never been to Wembley so we're really excited about that, especially as I'm going to Wembley to watch my son play.
"Proud doesn't even come close to doing it justice."
