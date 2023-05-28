Charity cyclists recreate 1982 Birmingham-to-London ride

Cyclists taking part in charity ride in 1982Jas Bhogal
The group are repeating a ride they made in 1982
By Andy Giddings
BBC News, West Midlands

A group of Sikhs are recreating a Birmingham-to-London cycle ride which they last attempted in 1982.

Jas Bhogal said the Cycling for Humanity team were all in their 50s now, but hoped to complete the 122-mile (196km) route in two days.

They are taking part, with some younger friends, to raise money for underprivileged people abroad, starting with an orphanage in Punjab, India.

They set out from Handsworth in Birmingham at 07:00 BST on Saturday.

The group planned to stay at a Sikh temple in Luton overnight, before completing their journey at a temple in Southall on Sunday.

Jas Bhogal
Jas Bhogal said most of the riders would be in their 50s this time around

Mr Bhogal said they planned to stop off at Buckingham Palace along the way, but admitted it might be a bit tougher, 31 years after their first ride.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story