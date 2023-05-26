Teen detained for Birmingham Christmas market stabbing
A teenager has been sentenced after admitting stabbing two boys in what police said was an "unprovoked attack" during Birmingham Christmas market.
The 17-year-old drew a 15cm-long kitchen knife after trying to take the victims' mobile phones, officers said.
One was stabbed in the chest and the other in the back and leg in New Street on 17 November.
The defendant was sentenced to four years and three months in a young offenders institution.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of Grievous Bodily Harm, attempted robbery and possession of blade.
He also admitted a separate unrelated charge of robbery.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Guzder Naomi, from West Midlands Police said: "Young people need to know - carrying a knife is serious and can land a lengthy prison term, regardless if someone is harmed."
