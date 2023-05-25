Bloxwich arsonists hunted after man's tent set alight
- Published
A hunt for arsonists is under way after a homeless man's tent was set alight as he slept inside.
The attack happened on the King George V Memorial playing fields in Bloxwich on Wednesday, between 18:45 and 19:00 BST, West Midlands Police said.
Sgt Sarah Clinton said it "could have been very serious" and officers are searching for three people believed to have used an aerosol to set it alight.
The man in the tent was able to get out and was not injured.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.