Top deck of Birmingham bus destroyed in suspected arson attack
- Published
The top deck of a double decker bus has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
Firefighters were called to Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, at 19:20 BST on Wednesday.
Bus operator National Express West Midlands said its 74 service was "swiftly evacuated" of passengers and nobody was hurt.
The street was closed by police between Rookery Road and Alfred Road.
West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze, which took less than half an hour to extinguish, appeared to have been started deliberately.
Highways engineers were called to the scene due to damage to a nearby street light.
