Ronan Kanda: Teenagers guilty of mistaken identity murder
- Published
Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a case of mistaken identity.
Ronan Kanda was within yards of his family's home when he was attacked on Mount Road, Wolverhampton.
The youths, both aged 17, were convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Two other men, Joseph Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Birmingham and Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Birmingham, were found not guilty of murder.
Ronan left his home to buy a PlayStation controller from a friend's house at about 20:00 BST on 29 June, West Midlands Police said.
He was walking home, listening to music on headphones when he was attacked from behind.
Earlier the same day, officers said one of the 17 year-olds had picked up a ninja sword set and a machete from a post office after buying them online.
He had taken a dislike to one of Ronan's friends and the two had previously fought, detectives said.
The teenager went with the other 17-year-old along with Mr Whittaker and Mr Francis in a red Corsa to see the friend as he said he was owed money and the force said they reached Mount Road just before 20:30 BST.
Both got out of the car and chased Ronan who police said they mistook for his friend.
One of them hit him twice and officers said he was surprised and completely defenceless as he had his headphones on.
He died at the scene and afterwards his mother, Pooja Kanda, told the BBC "a beautiful life has ended".
"He made me the happiest mother in the world. Ronan is every mother's dream, a loving, caring son and I am proud of my son," she said.
His father, Chander Kanda, said the family was in "constant pain" after his death and "it will be with us for the rest of our lives".
The teenager was "the most amazing" 16-year-old, his sister Nikita Kanda added.
"I have never come across a boy so caring, so loving, so bright, so popular and he had the most massive heart," she said.
The two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously pleaded guilty to two charges each of possession of a knife.
The youths will be sentenced on 13 July at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Mr Whittaker and Mr Francis were also found not guilty of two charges each of possession of a knife.
Det Insp Ade George described it as a "very cowardly attack".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk