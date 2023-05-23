Dudley councillor's relief as sex assault inquiry ends
- Published
Police have confirmed they will be taking no further action in the case of a Dudley councillor who faced allegations of sexual assault.
Shaz Saleem, 37, who used to represent Kingswinford North and Wall Heath, was arrested on 15 February and released on police bail without charge.
Three months on, West Midlands Police says its inquiry is concluded and he will face no additional proceedings.
Following his arrest, Mr Saleem was suspended by the Conservative group.
He had been elected to Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council in May 2021 and was the cabinet member responsible for highways and public realm.
"What Shaz has endured this last few months I cannot begin to imagine," said Patrick Harley, Tory leader of the authority.
"He was unable to stand in the recent local elections and also lost not only his council seat but also a place in the cabinet."
'Three-month nightmare'
Mr Saleem said he believed the allegations brought against him were "politically motivated".
Addressing his followers on Facebook, he said he was at the end of a "three-month nightmare".
He thanked the people of his former ward, saying: "Honestly you guys have been my rock and I will never forget your support in what has to be the toughest part of my life. It was your support that made me believe that evil can't beat good.
"I have always believed that with every setback, the comeback has to be greater. Believe me when I say this: the setback was the most challenging yet, but the comeback will be epic."
He went on to announce plans to run for a councillor role in the May 2024 elections.
West Midlands Police said in a statement: "A 37-year-old man arrested on 15 February on suspicion of sexual assault will face no further action."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk