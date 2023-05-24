Wednesbury Rotary Club treats 500 pupils to safari park trip
- Published
A club has treated hundreds of pupils to a safari park trip after raising more than £10,000 over Christmas.
Wednesbury Rotary Club has paid for about 500 pupils from 10 schools to go to West Midland Safari Park.
Glenn Edwards, of the club, came up with the idea after thousands of pounds was donated during a particularly successful Santa sleigh tour.
He said teachers decided which year groups went on the trips and three schools had already taken part.
The next trip takes place in June.
Rotarians waved off some coaches as they left for the Bewdley park earlier this month and Mr Edwards said he was pleased to hear "they had a great time".
"I'm over the moon, as are the other Rotarians at Wednesbury," he said.
He added at one primary school: "Every single child that walked past said thank you. It was wonderful to see."
The club's Santa sleigh event usually raises money for different community groups and has taken place since 1975.
It sees many people turn out to wave and see Santa during the popular event where the Rotary club's sleigh tours streets in the town during December.
Old Park Primary School thanked the club on social media and said it had funded its Year 6 trip to the park.
"The children had an amazing day and made some fantastic memories before venturing off to secondary," staff said.