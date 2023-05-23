Art tribute keeps lake boys 'in people's hearts'
- Published
A spray paint art tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake has been created by their community.
The piece features images of Finlay Butler, eight, and his brother Samuel, six, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.
They were pulled from water at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, in December.
Beneath the tribute at the park, there are four stars in block paving to represent each boy.
The mother of one of the boys said of the gesture: "It warms my heart to know that my boys are still remembered and very much in people's hearts."
Another family member added:"I think it's beautiful and touching and am very grateful."
The piece was created by individuals who "wanted to use their skills to give back to their community" after "turning their lives around" following employment and housing help delivered by Smithswood Access to Services and Support (SASS) CIC, the group said.
The artwork was made by three men who wished not to be named to keep the focus on the boys.
One of them said: "I wanted to give back to the area and show the people I care, that's all."
Another added: "Since getting help from SASS I've been able to move into a safe home and get some help…. Young lads locally go to SASS because they aren't judged - they just hear us and help us."
Last December, hundreds of people held a vigil at the park to pay tribute to the boys.