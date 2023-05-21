Schoolgirl taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in West Bromwich

The crash happened at about 18:50 BST on All Saints Way, West Bromwich on Friday
By Shehnaz Khan
BBC News, West Midlands

A 13-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after a suspected hit-and-run crash on a busy dual carriageway in Sandwell.

Police said the teenager was hit by a car which failed to stop on All Saints Way, West Bromwich shortly before 18:50 BST on Friday.

The girl was taken to hospital with leg pain, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesperson for the the force has appealed for anyone with further information to get in touch.

